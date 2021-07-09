Best Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monsties You’ll Find Early On

In Monster Hunter Stories 2, you’re going to come across a lot of potential Monsties and “best” is a subjective term. However, due to things like their general attack “type” and field skills, there are some that are more helpful than others early own the game. These are ones who, as long as you have them in the party, you’ll be able to reach new places and do more things. Yes, eventually they will all be outclassed. (Likely by the midway point, if you don’t do a lot of Rite of Channeling ceremonies for new genes.) But when you first start your adventure, they’ll be great.