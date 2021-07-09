Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Best Monster Hunter Stories 2 Monsties You’ll Find Early On

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Monster Hunter Stories 2, you’re going to come across a lot of potential Monsties and “best” is a subjective term. However, due to things like their general attack “type” and field skills, there are some that are more helpful than others early own the game. These are ones who, as long as you have them in the party, you’ll be able to reach new places and do more things. Yes, eventually they will all be outclassed. (Likely by the midway point, if you don’t do a lot of Rite of Channeling ceremonies for new genes.) But when you first start your adventure, they’ll be great.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#Swimming#Monsties#Field Skills#Nargacugas#Kecha#Basarios#Paintballs#Lagombi#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Over the past few years the Monster Hunter franchise has become one of my all-time favourites. Between the fantastic Monster Hunter World, Iceborne and Rise, I have poured hundreds upon hundreds of hours into these games and counting. I can’t seem to get enough of these games. Monster Hunter Stories is a niche title that didn’t get too much attention and I wasn’t familiar with it at the time, but was loved by most people that played it. Now with the rapidly growing popularity of the Monster Hunter franchise we have the latest entry: Wings of Ruin.
NFLGamespot

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Amiibo Unlock Guide: What Every Figure Gets You

Like many big-name Switch games, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin possesses Amiibo support with its own set of unique little figures. The game also supports Amiibo from past Monster Hunter games as well. Below we detail what scanning in the various Monster Hunter Amiibo do for you in the game.
Video GamesSiliconera

See Seox–the Last Granblue Fantasy Versus Season 2 DLC Character

Seox of the Six-Ruin Fist is now in Granblue Fantasy Versus, cutting into the game as its last Character Pass 2 DLC character. The masked man is available alone for $6.99 or in the $34.99 second pass. The platform you’re on determines how much extra DLC you will get. Also, to celebrate his debut, there’s a new trailer looking at him too.
Video GamesSiliconera

Skyward Sword HD Launch Trailer Focuses on Link and Zelda

Nintendo shared a The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launch trailer, and it focuses on Link and his journey to save Zelda. In this entry, the two are childhood friends who are separated. As a result, he goes from Skyloft to the Surface to save her. The video offers...
TV Seriescogconnected.com

Monster Hunter: Legends of The Guild Coming To Netflix In August

In July 2018, Capcom announced that the Monster Hunter series would be getting its own 3D animated special as at the time, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto stated ““We think die-hard fans will appreciate our dedication to the source material while those uninitiated to the series will still be treated to an epic adventure in a wholly unique world.”
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 240: Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review, Mario and Zelda Auction Prices, and More

Time to return to the hunt! This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill dive into Capcom’s latest roleplaying adventure on Switch, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Before that, though, the gang has a heated discussion on a divisive topic: should Super Mario 64 be worth $1.5 million? Maybe it’s capitalism, maybe it’s resellers, or maybe it’s auction house patrons with too much money on their hands–whatever the reason, there’s no denying that retro games are getting harder to find and even harder to afford.
FIFATheSixthAxis

What We Played #507 – NEO: The World Ends With You, Monster Hunter Stories 2 & F1 2021

It’s my birthday, and while there is always an option on crying should I want to, I decided instead to spend time with my family and play some video games instead. Primary amongst those games has been NEO: The World Ends With You and Monster Hunter Stories 2, both of which are filling my world with cel-shaded anime-style wonder. I’m just waiting out Samurai Warriors 5 and the trio will be complete.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Best PS4 Anime Games

What are the best anime games on PS4? With this list, we wanted to highlight our favourite licensed anime titles, available on PlayStation 4 (and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility). Now, the reason we say "licensed" is because this list only includes games based on anime or manga properties. It...
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

10 ways Skyward Sword changed the Zelda series forever

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is a game that has generated split opinions between fans of the Zelda series. Many players love the game due to its compelling story, charming visuals, and superb soundtrack. Other players find its controls and repetitive elements problematic. Regardless of opinions, one thing is certain: Skyward Sword delivered new content that has left a permanent impact on the Zelda series.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Weird West brings dark Western fantasy and Pigmen to Xbox this fall

WolfEye Studios has announced its upcoming dark fantasy western, Weird West, which mixes third-person simulation with Pigmen, Gunslingers, and more weirdly wonderful things when it launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this fall. Published by Devolver Digital — yeah, you know where this is going — and developed...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Videos: The Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword HD Nintendo Power Podcast + Yoiko Webshow

To celebrate the release of The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Nintendo has published some special features revolving around the game. First up is a new episode of the Nintendo Power podcast, where the hosts discuss their hands-on impressions of the game as well as the legacy of the Zelda series. They also briefly discuss Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King an indie game that takes heavy inspiration from Zelda.
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD reviewed by Travis Northup on Nintendo Switch. This HD remaster is a fantastic Zelda adventure that's aged like wine, even if Wii-era motion controls still aren't great and its new joystick controls don't do much to help.
Video GamesSiliconera

Pokemon Unite Switch Version Arrives in July with Zeraora

The Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Unite not only got a release date, but a Zeraora promotional event too. On July 21, 2021, the MOBA will head to the console. People who download the free to play game at launch will also get Zeraora as a playable character. Getting Zeraora...

Comments / 0

Community Policy