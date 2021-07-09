The Boston Celtics Trading For Ben Simmons Wouldn’t Be Good For Anybody
The second the Atlanta Hawks eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the playoffs, it was inevitable that the Ben Simmons to Boston speculation would begin. With consensus growing in Philadelphia that they couldn't bring their offensively-challenged point guard back after his disastrous Eastern Conference Semifinals performance, it's now open season for Simmons trade rumors. It's a fun topic to discuss, but at the moment it's nearly impossible to imagine the Celtics actually adding Simmons to their roster.www.forbes.com
