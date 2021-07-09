Brooks Richardson leads Salina Hawks with grand slam in first game of Kansas Grand Slam

Brooks Richardson has been dreaming of the opportunity to play in the Kansas Grand Slam Tournament. His dad, Brian, coached in the tournament 24 years ago and gets to coach in it again this year being the head coach of the Salina Hawks. Not only does Brian have prior experience being around the Grand Slam, his oldest son, Brogan, was on the Salina Falcons in 2018 when they won the 18-and-under division over Millard North.