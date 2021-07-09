Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Brooks Richardson leads Salina Hawks with grand slam in first game of Kansas Grand Slam

Salina Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooks Richardson has been dreaming of the opportunity to play in the Kansas Grand Slam Tournament. His dad, Brian, coached in the tournament 24 years ago and gets to coach in it again this year being the head coach of the Salina Hawks. Not only does Brian have prior experience being around the Grand Slam, his oldest son, Brogan, was on the Salina Falcons in 2018 when they won the 18-and-under division over Millard North.

www.salina.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Kansas Grand Slam#The Salina Hawks#The Salina Falcons
Related
Posted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Posted by
The Hill

Number of Texas state Democrats to test positive for COVID-19 rises to 5

Two more Texas state Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Washington, D.C., last week, bringing the total number of cases to five as of Sunday evening. The Texas House Democratic Caucus announced the additional positive COVID-19 tests in a statement. The positive cases follow three others announced...
Posted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
CNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...
Posted by
The Hill

Bezos 'really excited to figure out' how trip to space changes him

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that he’s really excited to figure how his upcoming Blue Origin space launch will change him, ABC News reported. "I have just been dreaming of this really my whole life, but I don't know what it's going to mean for me," Bezos told host Michael Strahan on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Posted by
The Associated Press

Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pandemic restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships will remain in place after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a previous ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit challenging the regulations. The one-paragraph decision by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Olympic athlete tests positive in Tokyo days before 1st game

TOKYO (AP) — A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19 with the Czech Republic team reporting the latest case Monday. Beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič‘s opening game in seven days’ time is now at risk after a PCR test confirmed his infection. Perušič...
Posted by
NBC News

Journalists, activists among firm’s spyware targets, nonprofits say

An investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provides further evidence that military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire outfit, is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. From a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy