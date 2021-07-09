Cancel
Cool Stuff: Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Funko POPs Send Us into the Multiverse

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot on the heels of yesterday’s new trailer for Marvel’s What If…? animated series coming to Disney+ next month, the first wave of Funko POPs inspired by the multiverse versions of your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters has been revealed. From Peggy Carter as Captain Britain to T’Challa as Star-Lord, get a look at Marvel’s What If Funko POPs below.

