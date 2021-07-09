Danbury reports over 200 outages during Tropical Storm Elsa, flooding in the area

DANBURY — Eversource reported about 275 power outages in the city this morning as the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa persist throughout much of the state.. The city’s Emergency Management Director Matthew Cassavechia said it’s been “so far so good.” Danbury has had some “minor, localized flooding,” but according to Cassavechia, “no significant disruptions.” He will be briefed by an Eversource liaison and the public safety team at 9 a.m. regarding the ongoing restoration strategy for the city.