The rising sun heated the morning air like a fuse on the fireworks launched the night before and as it came up over the slightly rippled waters of the northern lake on Independence Day, the fishing exploded in the same fashion. Along the inside turns of the reed beds, under the mats of lily pads and off the small rocky points of the water, the smallmouth and largemouth bass took to my tubes with reckless abandon and by nine o’clock I had brought a dozen or so up to the boat that were 15 inches or better, including a couple of hefty bucketmouths that taped at 18 inches.