Cash withdrawals surge expected this weekend as fans prepare for Euro 2020 final

By Independent TV
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCash withdrawals are expected to jump this weekend as football fans prepare for a big night in or to embark on a big night out to watch England’s Euro 2020 clash with Italy. ATM network Link expects nearly £750 million will be withdrawn from cash machines this weekend – an increase of 12% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Gareth Southgate
#Debit And Credit#England#Weather#Italy#European#Moneysupermarket#The Post Office
Denmark
