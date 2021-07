KENNESAW, Ga. – Kennesaw State Director of Athletics Milton Overton announced KSU Hall of Famer Ryan Coe as head baseball coach Thursday. "It's a pleasure to welcome home a long-standing member of our KSU family, Ryan Coe, to take the helm of our baseball program," said Overton. "With his reputation as a former student-athlete and coach here, Coach Coe demonstrates the values and experience to carry out our mission to 'build champions in the classroom, on the field, in the community and in life with integrity and excellence.' His drive, his eye for recruiting elite talent, and his familiarity with our program will be pivotal in ushering in new heights for years to come."