Diseases & Treatments

Can Inflammation Worsen in the Summer?

By Jenn Sinrich
marthastewart.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've likely heard the term "inflammation" brought up time and again, in your doctor's office and beyond—and for good reason. This is an incredibly common bodily reaction that happens to everyone and involves the immune system responding to a foreign irritant of some kind. It might be a physical injury, like a cut or a scrape, or an invisible invader, like a virus. The body's response to these triggers can leave certain areas swollen, warm, red, or painful—and might even lead to loss of function, says Magdalena Cadet, M.D., a rheumatologist at NYU Langone in New York City.

