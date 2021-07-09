Cancel
Charlotte Gainsbourg On Crafting “A Loving Portrait” Of Her Mother In ‘Jane By Charlotte’ – Cannes Studio

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
 9 days ago

Actress and singer Charlotte Gainsbourg stopped by Deadline’s Cannes Studio this week to discuss Jane By Charlotte, an intimate feature documentary about her mother Jane Birkin that marks the younger woman’s directing debut and is part of the Cannes Premiere section here. Check out the video above. Gainsbourg is no...

deadline.com

