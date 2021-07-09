Cancel
Video Games

Cute But Controversial, ‘Cannon Fodder’ Remains An Essential War Game

By Mike Diver
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To think of a war game today is to immediately picture something like Battlefield or Call of Duty. But in the early and mid-1990s, the first-person shooter was still finding its feet, and the first Medal of Honor game wouldn't come out until the final months of the millennium. War games of the era were often strategy orientated, top-down affairs, where you'd move units around a map to claim victory. Command & Conquer is the game that popularised real-time strategy as the go-to genre for armies at play - but before Westwood Studios' seminal release of September 1995 came something much simpler, much cuter, but a whole lot more controversial.

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

