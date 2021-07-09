Cute But Controversial, ‘Cannon Fodder’ Remains An Essential War Game
To think of a war game today is to immediately picture something like Battlefield or Call of Duty. But in the early and mid-1990s, the first-person shooter was still finding its feet, and the first Medal of Honor game wouldn't come out until the final months of the millennium. War games of the era were often strategy orientated, top-down affairs, where you'd move units around a map to claim victory. Command & Conquer is the game that popularised real-time strategy as the go-to genre for armies at play - but before Westwood Studios' seminal release of September 1995 came something much simpler, much cuter, but a whole lot more controversial.www.gamingbible.co.uk
