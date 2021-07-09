State Senator Susan Rubio Bill to Protect California Farms from Wildfires Passes Legislature, Heads to Governor for Final Approval – Allows Coverage Through the FAIR Plan
July 9, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – In an unanimous, bipartisan vote, the California Legislature on Thursday passed a bill by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) that would help protect farms unable to obtain insurance due to devastating wildfires. The Legislature added an urgency clause to Senate Bill 11, which if signed by the Governor, would make it effect immediately.www.goldrushcam.com
