GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxbML_0as1Lqzg00

General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side airbags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.

The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the airbag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks.

GM says it has no reports of injuries.

The company says a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator during manufacturing, causing corrosion.

Dealers will replace both side airbag modules. GM says it has a limited number of replacement parts available.

Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16. They'll get a second letter when parts are widely available.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

