For the first time since Tim Duncan in 2004, the San Antonio Spurs will have representation on the United States men’s basketball team at the Olympics, and it’s not just Gregg Popovich as head coach. Keldon Johnson has been moved up from the Select Team to the official 12-man roster that’s heading to Tokyo after Bradley Beal had to drop due to COVID-19 protocols. JaVale McGee has also been assigned to replace Kevin Love, who withdrew due to ongoing calf issues.