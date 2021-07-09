Cancel
The Phillies Offensive Explosion By The Numbers

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 4 days, the Phillies absolutely laid waste to Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs. They only took 3 of the 4 games due to a rough start in game 3 by Zack Wheeler, but the series was an offensive exhibition that we haven’t seen from the Phillies in a long time. When you look at the numbers the Phils put up in Chicago, it becomes an even more impressive feat. Hopefully, this is the breakthrough that translates into an extended hot streak for the team heading into the 2nd half of the season. Before the Phillies head to Boston to wrap up their first half with a series with the Red Sox, the previous series deserves a look back to simply admire the offensive explosion.

