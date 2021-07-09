12 Skin-Toned Sandals on Sale to Wear to Your Next Summer Party

It’s official: Blake Lively loves a comfy shoe. When she’s not running around in her Nike Air Max 1s or On Cloudflow athletic shoes, she usually goes for a comfort-forward sandal like Celine’s Fisherman style. Most recently, the actor was spotted in yet another wearable shoe that might very well set off a trend for the remainder of this season. While out in New York City with her daughters, Lively wore a pair of chunky dad sandals from Chanel — an easy slip-on style you’ll want to wear nonstop. The puffy double-strap footwear was instantly recognizable thanks to the iconic double C logo and crisscross quilting design. For those who have been following the trends, this particular sandal from Chanel is highly sought-after by the fashion crowd. In fact, getting your hands on a pair is like finding buried treasure — the mission is all but impossible unless you come across the shoe in your exact size on resale.