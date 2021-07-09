Pfizer developing Covid booster shot to target Delta variant
Pfizer announced plans Thursday to formulate a COVID-19 booster shot targeting the highly contagious delta variant that has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. The pharmaceutical company, along with partner BioNTech, said although it believes the current two-dose inoculation would offer effective protection against all known variants, it is updating the vaccine in an effort to “remain vigilant.”www.audacy.com
Comments / 0