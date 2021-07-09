Wildfire forecast: How to stay safe and what to expect this summer in the Pacific Northwest
If you were in the Pacific Northwest during last September’s super smoky wildfires, it was a miserable, apocalyptic-hued experience that isn’t soon forgotten. This year, the region is in the grips of an extreme drought and has already logged a record-breaking number of blazes. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday evening issued a statewide state of emergency due to wildfires, banning most outdoor burning until the fall.www.geekwire.com
Comments / 0