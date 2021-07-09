Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wildfire forecast: How to stay safe and what to expect this summer in the Pacific Northwest

By Lisa Stiffler
geekwire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were in the Pacific Northwest during last September’s super smoky wildfires, it was a miserable, apocalyptic-hued experience that isn’t soon forgotten. This year, the region is in the grips of an extreme drought and has already logged a record-breaking number of blazes. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday evening issued a statewide state of emergency due to wildfires, banning most outdoor burning until the fall.

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Air Filters#Wildfire#The Pacific Northwest#Extreme Weather#The Department Of Ecology#N95#The Washington Smoke Blog#Climate Impacts Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...
WorldCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

6 British athletes forced to self-isolate in Tokyo. Six British athletes and two staff members are self-isolating after coming into close contact with an individual who tested positive for Covid-19 on their flight to Japan, the British Olympic Association said Sunday. All eight tested negative at the airport and are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy