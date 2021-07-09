Cancel
EC3 on His Best in the World Match Against Flip Gordon, Live Fans Returning to ROH

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article– EC3 recently joined the 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast for an exclusive interview. During our chat, EC3 spoke about his upcoming singles match against Flip Gordon set for Sunday, July 11 at ROH Best in the World on pay-per-view, HonorClub, and FITE TV. This will be the first event with live fans back in ROH in over a year since the start of the pandemic restrictions. Below are some highlights from our talk with EC3:

