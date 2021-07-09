The Daily Bee: Liverpool Pursuing BVB Target Donyell Malen

Good morning, everyone. Happy Friday. For a while, it looked like Donyell Malen’s transfer to Borussia Dortmund was going to happen relatively unimpeded. Unfortunately, things are rarely ever easy in the transfer market, and now it looks like BVB might have competition from Liverpool FC. While I was a bit concerned when I first heard the story, I was a bit more relieved when I read the Liverpool Offside’s take on the story, in which they argued that the move was unlikely because of Fenway Sports Group’s general unwillingness to negotiate with Mino Raiola, Donyell Malen’s agent.