Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

With New Smart Grills, Next Summer Will Be Smokin’

By Chris Albrecht
Posted by 
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the web version of our Weekly Spoon newsletter. Subscribe today to get the best food tech news delivered to your inbox each week. My wife always tells me to be in the moment. To be present. But even though I am enjoying my summer so far, I really can’t help but get excited for next summer. In particular, I’m excited for backyard barbecues next year because grills are about to get smarter and more connected, so I can spend more time socializing and less time with a spatula in hand babysitting those burgers.

thespoon.tech

Comments / 0

TheSpoon

TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
222
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Weber Grills#Get Smart#Weekly Spoon#Traeger Grills#Traeger Wifire#Headlines Instacart#Companies#Atlas Sensor Technologies#Growflux#Connect Local Businesses#Hourly Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This Steakhouse Chain Is Exploding in Popularity

As the dining sector rebounds, one particular type of restaurant is seeing major demand: the steakhouse. America's largest steakhouse chain, Texas Roadhouse, recently reported soaring sales numbers in the first quarter of the year, while even smaller, higher-end steakhouse brands reported record sales this spring. "The whole steakhouse segment is...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Restaurant-Themed Frozen Pizzas

The Chuck E. Cheese frozen pizzas are being launched by the brand into grocery stores to provide customers with an alternative way to enjoy the brand's signature dish. The pizzas were developed through a licensing partnership with Flatlander Foods, and come in two flavor options including Cheese and Pepperoni. The products are priced at just $6.99 each to make them a low-cost alternative for consumers to pick up when going into the brand's restaurant might not be possible.
RecipesThrillist

Apparently You Can Make Chick-fil-A Sauce with McDonald's Condiments

TikToker @foodwithsoy shows us how it's done. Chick-fil-A's signature sauce is one of the most iconic fast-food condiments out there. In fact, the internet is filled with recipes aiming to recreate the magic at home. According to TikToker @foodwithsoy, doing that is as simple as combining several McDonald's condiments. The...
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

New Hibachi grill restaurant opening this summer at Lake Geneva's former Medusa’s

The Lake Geneva area will soon have a new hibachi grill restaurant option with Zaab Corner– Thai for “yummy” – opening this summer. It will be run by the owners of Sabai, Sabai, the Lake Geneva Thai restaurant that opened in 2018 at 306 Center St. They are also bringing in two new partners, giving it a whole different taste and feel from Sabai, Sabai, which will also remain open and continuing to offer traditional Thai dishes as well as sushi.
RecipesPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

An easy summer meal with grilled Jersey zucchini

One of my favorite things about the month of July when it comes to produce is that so many of our Jersey vegetables are now in season. To me, there's nothing better than cooking up your summer favorites right on the grill. What I particularly love about this zucchini summer...
Recipesurbanmatter.com

Tips & Secrets for the Very Best in Summer Burger Grilling

One of the best things about summer is the food. Sure, holidays in the winter bring delicious food too, but there’s nothing like the sun, a cold beverage, and the smell of food on a grill. One of the most traditional foods to grill is of course the hamburger. However, maybe you’ve forgotten just how to make the best one, or want to learn some tips to make your summer burger grilling make your friends say ‘wow’. Have no fear! This article will remind you just how to make sure your BBQ is the hit of the summer.
Recipeslocalemagazine.com

Save This Grilled Watermelon and Feta Salad Recipe for Your Next Summer Soiree

A kiss of the grill takes this delicious and healthy dish to another dimension as summer arrives in the Coachella Valley. Nothing rings in the season like a fresh, ripe watermelon. The succulent, sweet fruit is tasty, refreshing and packed with nutrients. Watermelon Feta Salad Recipe. At Heirloom Craft Kitchen,...
RecipesSioux City Journal

Seriously Simple: Grilled peach salad is a taste of summer

During every season, I find reasons why I like that season the best. In summer, it is the easiest to declare summer is the best! Complicated cooking is out the window and replaced with dishes that are barbecued, salads that require little or no cooking, and raw fruits and vegetables that are sweet and succulent. Tomatoes are brightly colored in oranges, yellows and many shades of red, and summer squash lends itself to grilling or roasting. In other words, summer meal planning is Seriously Simple.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

Top 8 Grill Gloves to Have on Hand for Your Summer Barbecue

Time to fire up the grill? Let's do it. Just be sure not to get your fingers caught in the flames! We've rounded up the most affordable and highly rated grill gloves to protect your hands from the heat. A great starter set for anyone looking to expand their grilling...
RecipesABC News

Back to basics: Easy summer grilling hacks to up your BBQ game

Building confidence in the kitchen begins with an eagerness to learn and the right equipment. That's why "Good Morning America" Food is helping you get back to basics with culinary advice to help simplify the recipe for success in your kitchen. Fire up the barbecue because it's officially grilling season...
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kary Osmond: Grilled asparagus is a delicious summer side

I went to a friend’s house for dinner recently, and one of the side dishes she made was marinated and grilled leeks. Her recipe was so simple: Toss halved leeks in olive oil, soy sauce, garlic powder and freshly cracked black pepper, and grill until tender and sweet. This marinade...
Recipeslocalsyr.com

Wegmans Grilled Summer Veggies Perfect For Any Weeknight Meal

Summer is the perfect time to get grilling and aside from hot dogs and hamburgers, grilling veggies can be very tasty. Steve and Sistina fire up the grill, showing us how to make two summer sides perfect for any weeknight meal. Grilled Rosemary Baby Potatoes. 1 bag (1 1/2 lbs)...
Cell Phoneslocalsyr.com

Smart Summer Travel Tips And Trends From Google

As the U.S reopens and Americans begin planning their most-anticipated summer vacations, Google can help guide you with helpful tools for planning an exciting summer vacation. With COVID-19 still top-of-mind, Google can provide tools to view critical information to be prepared. Google Trends Expert Andrea Willis says there are so many ways that the popular search engine can break down what is hot for the summer season. Some of the most popular tips include where people are looking to go as life reopens, what popular destinations are trending and helpful tools get around.
Food & DrinksPhillymag.com

Healthy Grilling Guide: 5 Philly-Restaurant-Inspired Swaps to Make This Summer

Summers aren’t complete without barbecue. There are few things more quintessential to an American summer than cooking outside, on your home’s patio or your apartment’s complex courtyard. It returns cooking to something of its primal, community action: charring your food as you’re surrounded by friends, smoke stinging your eyes as it billows from a roaring fire.
RecipesFrederick News-Post

Afghan-style grilled eggplant with tomatoes and yogurt is a summer dish to have on repeat

In this dish, grilled slices of eggplant and onion are simmered in a quick, golden-hued, paprika-and-turmeric-spiced tomato sauce, then served layered with garlicky yogurt and showered with fresh mint and cilantro. It's a sumptuous, produce-packed dish based on the traditional Afghani borani banjan in which the eggplant is typically fried, but grilling it instead works beautifully.

Comments / 0

Community Policy