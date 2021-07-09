With New Smart Grills, Next Summer Will Be Smokin’
This is the web version of our Weekly Spoon newsletter. Subscribe today to get the best food tech news delivered to your inbox each week. My wife always tells me to be in the moment. To be present. But even though I am enjoying my summer so far, I really can’t help but get excited for next summer. In particular, I’m excited for backyard barbecues next year because grills are about to get smarter and more connected, so I can spend more time socializing and less time with a spatula in hand babysitting those burgers.thespoon.tech
