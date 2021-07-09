Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Recess quality influences student behavior, social-emotional development, study finds

By Oregon State University
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecess quality, not just the amount of time spent away from the classroom, plays a major role in whether children experience the full physical, mental and social-emotional benefits of recess, a new study from Oregon State University found. "Not all recess is created equal," said William Massey, study author and...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Massey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State University#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
Related
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Summer program allows students to develop social, emotional skills

MANISTEE — As part of the SafeNet summer programming, Tracy Shimel, from Jefferson Elementary and Centra Wellness, in coordination with Priscilla Anglemyer of the CareConnect program, started a social emotional enrichment program that is being held at Madison Elementary and the MMHS pool. The program runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from...
Mental HealthUnion Leader

Dartmouth study finds pandemic led to mental health issues for students

Dartmouth College students showed a significant decline in mental health at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a condition that continued through to June of this year, according to researcher Andrew Campbell. Campbell is one of the lead researchers on the StudentLife project, a study of 217 Dartmouth students and...
Mental HealthEurekAlert

How experiencing diverse emotions impacts students

Experiencing a variety of positive emotions--or emodiversity--may benefit high school students, according to a study published in the British Journal of Educational Psychology. Positive emodiversity was associated with greater engagement (which has cognitive, behavioral, and emotional components) and academic achievement. The diversity of negative emotions, such as experiencing anxiety and...
Kidsakronschools.com

Student Social-Emotional Health

With many students feeling isolated during the COVID pandemic, Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio has enabled girls to make connections in safe spaces while building their confidence, learning critical life lessons and unleashing their limitless potential. Girls on the Run empowers girls in grades 3-8 to make healthy decisions, build positive relationships, and cope with difficult feelings and situations. The eight-week program involves lessons that incorporate physical activity and goal setting. There are two programs -- one for grades 3-5 and another for grades 6-8 -- that can be brought to any community in the six Northeast Ohio counties simply by completing an online application. Girls on the Run NEO provides volunteer training, program materials and necessary resources. For more information or to volunteer, visit gotrNEO.org; or call 234.206.0786.
Kilgore, TXLongview News-Journal

Kilgore Middle School to implement new program for students' social, emotional health

KILGORE — Kilgore Middle School is implementing a new on-campus program designed to meet the emotional and social needs of students as they attend classes and school events. Capturing Kids’ Hearts is a program founded in the 1990s by Texas psychotherapist Flip Flippen. It focuses on strategies that educators and school faculty can use to increase trust between educators and students, improve school culture and improve academic performance.
Buncombe County, NCbuncombeschools.org

Summer Academy Students Study Water Quality

For this week’s problem-based learning challenge, eighth graders dove into water quality engineering. They imagined that a national sparkling water company was looking to build a plant in Buncombe County and needed to know which local water source to use. Student groups looked at samples from six water sources around the county and tested them for pH, nutrient levels, sediment, and chemicals.
HealthUS News and World Report

Remote Learning Hurt High School Students Academically, Emotionally

Remote Learning Hurt High School Students Academically, Emotionally. FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There were academic, social and emotional consequences for U.S. high school students who attended classes remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows. The study included more than 6,500 students in Orange County Public Schools...
Salem, ORsalemreporter.com

Better recess helps kids do better in school, OSU study finds

Kindergarten and first grade Schirle Sharks begin to finish the school's 2019 Turkey Trot (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Not all recess is created equal. That’s the conclusion of an Oregon State University professor’s recent study. Assistant professor William Masey, who has a PhD in sport and exercise psychology, found the quality...
KidsWTVW

Benefits of recess on children’s quality of life

Recess isn’t just a break in the school day, it’s a chance for kids to improve their quality of life. The CDC says when young people get more physical activity, teachers see improved classroom behaviors and better attendance. Schools are in a unique position to help young people attain the...
Mental HealthChronicle

New Duke study reveals poor mental health among students, faculty and staff during pandemic

A new study from a Duke research team shows how COVID-19 has taken a large toll on the mental health of the University's students, faculty and staff. The research team—Project ROUSE (Reopen our University Safely and Effectively)—surveyed faculty, staff and students employed by Duke University to determine the prevalence of depression symptoms among a population of adults with a low risk of infection and high job security.
Sciencedistrictadministration.com

Rural American students shift away from math and science during high school, study finds

More and more jobs require training in science, technology, engineering and math. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, occupations in these fields are projected to grow 8 percent by 2029, more than double the growth rate of non-scientific professions. There’s a pressing need to attract young students from all backgrounds to study these fields in college.
knau.org

U Of A Study To Focus On Influence Of Smoker Support Networks On Quitting Behaviors

A new study at the University of Arizona will examine whether former smokers can influence active smokers to quit by creating a “reach out and help” intervention strategy. Previous research shows personal support networks and social environments have strong influence on smoking and quitting behaviors. The five-year, 3 million dollar grant is funded by the National Institutes of Health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths each year. More than 50% of those who quit relapse within the first year.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

The Microbiome and Its Potential Link to Emotions and Behavior

The study found that bacteria in the baby gut microbiome were associated with better emotional regulation at 6 months of age. This study found that a less diverse microbiome was associated with greater expression of negative emotions and emotional reactivity. Such findings open up another avenue of research in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy