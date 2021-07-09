Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Fans Slam Erika Jayne For Calling Herself An “Ice Queen” In The Midst Of Legal Struggles

By Evie
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 9 days ago
Erika Jayne is patting her lonely puss these days as she watches her life unravel before her eyes. Just this week, a judge ruled that Tom Girardi’s clients can go after Erika’s assets to collect their money. Looks like she’ll finally have to stop flying private .

Thus far on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills we’ve seen Erika play the victim . At the time of filming she was still able to put on that performance. But since then, the public has come to know that she was given 20 million dollars from Tom’s law firm . The Housewife and Hustler also alleges that Erika knew more than she let on . Lawyers seem to think Erika and Tom’s divorce is a sham to hide assets , and even her own lawyers jumped shipped at one point. Bottom line, it’s not the time to act like an innocent fawn in the woods.

In a recent Instagram post , Erika shared a meme of herself from a RHOBH confessional saying “the ice queen can take it.” In the caption of the post, she included a single cold face emoji. Get it? She’s the ice queen and currently the “victim” of a bad divorce? At least that’s how she’s acting on the show right now. We all know otherwise, and some followers let her have it in the comments.

I’m actually surprised that Erika even has the comments enabled on these posts. But she does, and fans were quickly vocal about how distasteful this victim narrative is that she’s trying. One follower commented, “Erika, I think the only thing to do now is just remain quiet and dignified. I don’t know what you knew or not, but stop rubbing salt into innocent people’s wounds. Have some compassion.”

Other comments on Erika’s post include: “the ice queen will be fine, but what about the orphans and widows?” One person asked a logical question, writing, “who does your PR, girl? I don’t think this is the move (whether you’re at fault or not).” Others kept on about the victims, writing, “I just hope you have remorse for taking money from the victims’ families,” “Pay them!” and, “even if you didn’t know… Let’s say you didn’t…. Posting crap like this when you NOW know where you [sic] money came from? Yikes….”

Guilty or not, this is tasteless and tone-deaf of Erika . There is no room to make any sort of joke about her situation when the real victims have suffered tremendous loss and trauma . Erika’s brain is obviously frozen in a time when she was a favorite. But I guess she’s, as one follower put it, frozen, “just like your bank accounts. Frozen.”

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ERIKA’S INSTAGRAM POST? WHAT ABOUT THE COMMENTS? SHOULD SHE BE POSTING ANYTHING ABOUT HER SITUATION RIGHT NOW? IS SHE THE VICTIM OR PLAYING THE VICTIM? HOW ARE YOU LIKING RHOBH THIS SEASON?

