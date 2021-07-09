Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

@thesussmans Says What No One Else Is Saying About the Restaurant Industry—In Memes

By Alex Begg s
Bon Appétit
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been watching the new Hemingway doc, and at one point, an eloquent old academic says something like: In his fiction, Hemingway told more truth about the world than in his journalism. …And I’m feeling the same way about @thesussmans, an Instagram meme account about the restaurant industry. It belongs...

www.bonappetit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes#New York City#Food Drink#Thesussmans#Samesa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Meme
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reader's Digest

Here’s Why Mexican Coke Tastes Better Than American Coke

If you’re a soda aficionado, you’ve probably tried most of the sweet and bubbly drinks out there. Which means you probably agree with most soda fans that Mexican Coke tastes better than American Coke. While it used to be found only in certain stores, bodegas, or areas with large numbers of Mexican-Americans, the popularity of Coke that is hecho en México (made in Mexico) has risen in recent years to the point where it is now sold in some Costco stores. No, it’s not the Coca-Cola with a yellow cap, but south-of-the-border Coke is instantly recognizable nonetheless: It’s always sold in a tall, slim glass bottle, while American Coke is usually sold in squat plastic bottles or aluminum cans. Mexican Coke can probably still do all the things American Coke can do, but there’s no doubt in most people’s minds that it doesn’t taste the same. Both drinks are made by the same company, so why the difference in flavor?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Shocking Reaction To Subway's 1 Million Sandwich Giveaway

This past week, Subway launched its new menu – a total "refresh" of their "Eat Fresh" sandwich offerings. As part of the promotions, the fast food chain planned to give away 1 million 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs. The Subway website shares that this new sandwich starts with the chain's hearty multigrain bread. It features creamy, smashed avocado layered on top of creamy BelGioioso mozzarella. On top of all that deliciousness, is piled roasted turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, and a bit of baby spinach. If you love free food, this sounds awesome, right? Additionally, the press release issued via PR Newswire stated that the revamp included 20 menu changes with a focus on "11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches." Also of note on this new menu are two new kinds of fresh baked bread: Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain.
Twittermspoweruser.com

Twitter is deleting Fleets, says they are working on something else

In November Twitter launched Fleets, their version of the popular self-deleting Stories feature. Like Stories found on other social media, Twitter felt Fleets would help people feel more comfortable and share in a lower pressure way, so everyone can easily join the conversation. It seems, like the stories themselves, the...
Swimming & Surfingpdxmonthly.com

What Does Your Swim Float Say About You?

On the lake or in the pool, your choice of floatie says a lot about you. Whether you're classy or tacky, easygoing or all about mobility, we have the perfect floating device with which to express yourself. The Pink Flamingo. You’re a little bit tacky, a little bit attention-needing, but...
AstronomyPosted by
Reader's Digest

What Is a Rising Sign? What It Says About You

Humans are complicated, and as much as we like to simplify our horoscopes, astrology can be quite complicated, too. To start, everyone knows their sun sign; if you were born between August 23 and September 22, for example, you’re a Virgo. But a detailed look at an individual’s birth chart actually reveals all 12 zodiac signs. It’s kind of like a DNA sequence (except, admittedly, much less scientific), and where each sign falls on your chart contributes to precisely who you are. Just as a certain combination of genetic material determines if your hair is blond or brown, an Aries sign in a particular area of your astrology chart can reveal something unique about you and even which other zodiac signs you’re most compatible with. That is exactly why an experienced astrologer will always provide you with your rising sign.
RestaurantsQSR Web

Social media buzz: Taco Bell running short of basics

Reddit, several social media sources and Taco Bell's website all indicate that the chain might be experiencing some supply chain issues that's stifling the in-store availability of things as basic chicken, beef and even some sizes of tortillas. Some of those complaints first surfaced on Twitter a week ago, but...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
Food & DrinksBon Appétit

The 6 Best Vegan Ice Creams of Summer 2021, According to Me

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There came a point, sometime in late 2019 or early 2020, when the balance in the frozen aisle seemed to tip. In some parts of Brooklyn, anyway, vegan ice creams now outnumber the cow-made stuff. And unlike the ’70s era look that previously plagued these vegan options, the current roster of plant-based cartons looks goooood. But savvy branding doesn’t always equal delicious, as I must remind myself. I love an arbitrary food challenge, so I set out to try as many nondairy ice creams as I could get my spoon into. My freezer got pretty chaotic, but I persevered through the too hard, too watery, and too banana-y to find the best vegan pints out there. Whether you’re a fro-yo stan or an EVOO enthusiast or an eco-warrior looking to cut back on animal products, these have you covered.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Restaurantsmashed.com

This Is What Makes Burger King's Whoppers So Delicious

With Burger King welcoming more than 11 million guests around the world, you have to wonder what's keeping them coming back (according to the chain itself). Is it the customer service? The flavorful chicken sandwiches? Could it be the zesty onion rings? Or maybe, just maybe it's one huge fan favorite staple — The Whopper. The product of a redesign of the company's process for cooking burgers, the menu item was introduced three years after the famed establishment's opening in 1954 and has been a number one among fans for decades. In fact, according to one of the co-founders of the restaurant, Jim McLamore, the name itself represented something he knew was going to be big, in size and customer indulgence (via The Washington Post).
RestaurantsPosted by
The Oregonian

‘I hope you get hit by a car.’ Customers were so cruel at this New England restaurant that it closed for a day

Brewster restaurant Apt Cape Cod closed for breakfast for a day of kindness after customers made staff cry. The restaurant posted a statement to Facebook on Thursday, “As many of our guests and patrons treat us with kindness and understanding, there have been an astronomical influx daily of those that do not, swearing at us, threatening to sue, arguing and yelling at my staff, making team members cry. This is an unacceptable way to treat any human.”
Industryhotelnewsresource.com

What Your Guests Are Saying About Hotel Cleanliness - By Laura Badiu

Hotel cleanliness is one of the most important and decisive factors in today’s hospitality business. The quality of the cleanliness and sanitation standards is bound to have a higher impact on travelers than ever before and this means that the hotel's reputation also stands in the balance. In fact, a recent report conducted by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) determined that, when booking a hotel, enhanced cleaning and hygiene practices rank as the second most important factor, right after price.
PetsDaily Item

Jill Ebstein: What our dogs say about us

I’ve been mourning the loss of my 14-year-old goldendoodle, Nemo, whom we put down in April. We anticipated how bereft we would feel when that sad day came, and so three years ago, I listened to my husband, who said we needed an “overlap dog.”. This led to our second...

Comments / 0

Community Policy