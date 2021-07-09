Cancel
Dunwoody, GA

Thank You for the wonderful Dunwoody 4th of July Parade!

By Pam Tallmadge and Penny Forman
Posted by 
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 9 days ago

No words can express the wonderful day we had in Dunwoody on July 5th, 2021!

A special thank you to our Presenting Sponsors: Dunwoody Homeowners Association and the Reporter Newspapers.

Standing ovation to all our sponsors. This parade cannot function without your support. The parade committee, what a superb job: Matt Weber, Connie Cavanaugh, Bob Fiscella, Adrienne Duncan, Leah Economos, Randy Forth, Barb Moore, Jim Redovian, and Scott Wilkinson.

We would like to give a big round of applause on behalf of our City of Dunwoody Police, especially Lt. Jason Dove. Every police officer is on duty except for the men and women who come off the night shift! Dunwoody has the BEST police department. Thank you to the City of Dunwoody Public Works Department, Parks and Recreation Department, and our Communications Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zZVx_0as1K8Zg00
The cub scouts at the 2021 parade. (Cameren E. Rogers)

Special thanks to the cub scouts from Pack 266 who passed out the Reporter Newspaper parade insert, and the Discover Dunwoody fans, along the parade route. These boys are amazing – they do not stop running until the job is done. That was not an easy task and is very much appreciated. Thanks, boys!!

Thank you, Crema Café, All Saints Catholic Church, and Mt. Vernon Shopping Center for the use of their parking lots at the start of the parade, and to the wonderful store front folks at Dunwoody Village where the festival took place. Thank you, Dunwoody Urgent Care, for providing first aid in the festival area. GA Events Services did a top-quality job cleaning up the parade route and festival areas! EEP Events gets five stars for audio, tenting, and sponsor management.

Dunwoody Parade Marshals are the greatest. They are the true definition of volunteerism; we cannot thank you all enough. Their duties include parade lineup in the assembly area helping to make sure the parade starts on time, watching out for the safety of our citizens and parade participants during the parade, and ensuring the parade entries move through the festival area quickly and efficiently.  Hooray for our convertible drivers who volunteer to drive their fabulous cars, transporting our invited guests and our treasured veterans safely down the parade route. Thank you to Chapelhill Church for picking up our guests and drive them to the parade start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWg0C_0as1K8Zg00
The Spirit of Atlanta color guard at the 2021 parade. (Cameren E. Rogers)

Parade Entries: “Best Ever,” two words we have heard repeatedly.  Thank you for making this parade superior to no other parade in the state! Bravo Spirit of Atlanta Marching Band; they were magnificent. Special thanks to Dunwoody Baptist Fitness Center for housing the band and performers for two nights. COVID-19 took away our performing arts, and it was difficult to get musical performers back into the scene for this parade. We really appreciate the fabulous 116th National Army Guard for the patriotic concert in the festival area.

To the citizens of Dunwoody and our surrounding communities, thank you all for coming out to watch the parade. It is a scene one never gets tired of.

Thank you all for your patriotism, your love for Dunwoody and country.

God Bless America,
Pam Tallmadge and Penny Forman
Dunwoody Parade Co-Chairs

Thank You for the wonderful Dunwoody 4th of July Parade!

Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

