June 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri Lottery player who entered the same set of numbers in the same drawing every week for three years had her patience pay off with a $319,500 jackpot. Jacklyn Bornhop, of St. Charles, told Missouri Lottery officials she has been entering the Show Me Cash drawing every week for years, and the ticket she bought at Schnucks Market in St. Charles for the June 13 drawing bore a set of numbers she had been using for three years.