Tre'Quon Fegans Recruitment Becoming Vital

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
 9 days ago
In college football, you can never get enough secondary help, which is why Georgia is in the thick of things for corner Tre'Quon Fegans.

Fegans narrowed his recruitment down to five schools on Wednesday. The list included Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

Many believe that this recruitment is going to come down to Miami, Alabama, and Georgia. With Miami seemingly in the lead as things near the final stretch of his recruitment.

Georgia fell out of this race at one point but has made up significant ground in the last few weeks. The Bulldogs love his skillset and believe that he can be a lockdown corner opposite current commit, corner Marquis Groves-Killebrew.

Fegans is smooth on the field. His game is never rushed, and he dictates the pace of his matchup. Pair the physical skill set with elite-level ball skills and you’ve got yourself a top-flight defensive back.

While he may not have elite top-end speed, Fegans makes up for it with solid short-area quickness. His length is also a big plus. He stands 6-2 and weighs around 180 lbs. Fegan's arms are long enough to where he can touch the receiver in press coverage before they even begin the route.

The Bulldogs don't have a ton of experience in their corner room at the moment, after all, prior to the addition of Derion Kendrick from Clemson, there wasn’t a single career start at corner on the roster entering the 2021 season.

Fegans is college-ready right now. His size, athletic traits, and skills suggest that he can be a part of a college rotation as a true freshman.

He doesn't have a glaring weakness to his game and would pair nicely with Groves-Killebrew. While Georgia does have other targets in the secondary, most notably current commit Malaki Starks, two lockdown outside corners would take this class to another level.

Fegans will transfer to Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, for his senior season. He will team up with elite 2023 corner and Bulldog target Tony Mitchell.

So far this summer, Fegans has visited Alabama, Miami, UCF, Florida, and South Carolina. He could not visit Georgia or Texas A&M due to time constraints in his schedule.

In an interview with SI All-American, Fegans said that he could visit Athens and College Station at some point in late July when the open period resumes.

As for a commitment date, here is what Fegans had to say about a possible timetable:

"I was planning on July 4, but I don't have enough time for all that," he said. "I'm trying to get it over with for real. I'd say late August, early September, I'll know."

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

