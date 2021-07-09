Gwinnett police holding two-day hiring event this weekend
The Gwinnett County Police Department is planning to hold a hiring event for police and communication officers this weekend. The event, which will held at the Police Training Center, will take place on both Saturday and Sunday. Orientation, tests and interviews will take place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Police Department officials are encouraging people interested in either job register in advance, but pre-event registration is not required.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
Comments / 0