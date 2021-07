Qatar is set to host the next World Cup, with it being the first of the championship game held in an Arab country and the second of World Cup held entirely in Asia. It's the 22nd running of the Fifa World Cup, the quadrennial tournament begun in 1930, and the first since 2018 in Russia which was won by France for the second time. While the Euros 2021 are currently underway, it's never too early to think of another football championship game so we've got all the information you need to know below.