Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Anxiety Over The Cellphone

By Staff
Canyon News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—Someone talked about something on my local morning news that struck me like a million bricks. The cellphone can create large amounts of stress. He even chatted about his mission to simply stop answering text messages that people have sent him, to prevent getting stressed out. It hit me, I do have a lot of anxiety when it comes to the cellphone because for the longest period it didn’t get to me, but technology has evolved and that adds more problems.

www.canyon-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Mental HealthBrunswick Beacon

Social anxiety affects extroverts, too

Picture this. You’re at a party, and you think you can easily identify the introverts and extroverts in the crowd. The extroverts are chatting it up while the introverts are sitting more quietly, right? Well, it’s not so black-and-white. Just because extroverts generally like to have lively conversations doesn’t mean...
Mental HealthWTVW

How to handle Zoom anxiety

Zoom anxiety is real. In a recent survey of 2,066 UK residents working from home, nearly 73-percent reported experiencing some type of zoom anxiety. From tech issues to trouble communicating ideas clearly, Zoom interviews can provide plenty of sources for discomfort. Experts recommend identifying the source of your anxiety in...
Cell PhonesBuffalo News

My View: Cellphone features include an 'off' button

Recently my husband and I bought new cellphones. We described our needs to the pleasant young man in the electronics store and made our purchase. He asked for my old phone so he could transfer my contact list to the new one, and when I pulled it out he looked at it and said, “You don’t have it turned on?”
Mental Healthsunny95.com

Is It Stress or Anxiety?

Stress and anxiety are not the same, though the feel that way sometimes. Here’s how to tell the difference and what to do about them.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How to Stop Overthinking and Anxiety

It is good to think widely and critically. When you overdo it and repeatedly, it becomes a problem. Sometimes you find yourself immersed in thoughts that are negative and full of regrets. That is the issue we would like to address because if not addressed, it can lead to stress and depression.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

When ADHD and Anxiety Occur Together

ADHD and anxiety are unique conditions with distinct symptoms. And yet, it’s common for the two to exist at the same time. It’s not uncommon for people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to also have symptoms of anxiety. In fact, nearly half of adults who have ADHD also have an anxiety disorder.
Mental Healthgodtube.com

A Prayer for Fear and Anxiety

For He chose us in Him before the creation of the world to be holy and blameless in His sight (Ephesians 1:4, NIV). Anxiety feels not only like sweat, but also like a heart that beats out loud. It pounds and pounds until you’re certain your biggest fears, strongest worries and largest inadequacies will sound in unison and come crashing down.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman claims pay it forward gestures are a ‘scam’ in viral TikTok after paying $30 for another customer

A woman has sparked a conversation about “pay it forward” gestures after she complained about feeling obligated to cover the $30 order for the person in line behind her at Starbucks.Last week, Cody Katrina, who goes by the username @codykatrina on TikTok, uploaded a video to the app in which she described “paying it forward” as a “scam,” after she offered to pay for the person behind her in the Starbucks drive-thru after learning that the person in front of her had covered her order.“To the person that paid for my Starbucks, very kind gesture, but f*** you,” Katrina...
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Anxiety Differences Between Females and Males

Summary: Anxiety in females intensifies when there is a specific, life-relevant condition, a new study reports. Feeling anxious about health, family or money is normal for most people—especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But for those with anxiety disorders, these everyday worries tend to heighten even when there is little or no reason to be concerned.
Mental Healthverywellmind.com

How to Deal With Crippling Anxiety

Anxiety is a part of being human. It can be frustrating, and sometimes you just have to deal with it on your own terms. When anxiety overwhelms you to the point that it is crippling, however, that's when you have a sign that something more serious may need attention. What...

Comments / 0

Community Policy