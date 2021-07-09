Gentlemen’s Apartment by Open Ad Architects
Gentlemen’s Apartment is a luxury home located in Riga, Latvia, designed in 2021 by Open Ad Architects. Located in an ornate Art Nouveau building in central Riga, the apartment spans across its top two floors, which include an adapted attic. We took on its complete transformation from floor plan to furniture and fixtures. The location, history of the building and the client’s lifestyle inspired us to create an apartment that combines the old and new, and makes use of playful yet elegant contrasts.homeadore.com
