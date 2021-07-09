Gentlemen’s Apartment by Open Ad Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The writer’s cabin has been designed and built in a few months for a children's books writer. For her, the process and the resulting built needed to be extremely evocative and a source of inspiration for her future books. The writer’s cabin in the North of Madrid where winters are extremely cold is the first of a kind for MuDD Architects where digital fabrication combined with highly skilled master builders is used in the same project for mundane everyday use. The new architecture is also a claim from MuDD Architects that digital fabrication can really help make highly unique homes affordable.