Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mailbag: Revisiting Texans predictions, and a reconciliation with Deshaun Watson?

By John McClain
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 17 days, the Texans report to training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. The offseason always goes so fast. Even though most projections have the Texans being the worst team in the NFL, I’m excited to see how everything falls into place for general manager Nick Caserio, coach David Culley and their staffs.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Stadiums#American Football#Time#Sports Radio 610#Kprc#At T Sportsnet Southwest#Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson, Girlfriend Attend Wedding Together

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been very quiet ever since sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged in March. However, he was recently spotted at a wedding with his girlfriend Jilly Anais. Watson shared a video of him dancing with Anais and two other people at a wedding that took...
NFLYardbarker

Report: Deshaun Watson Could Be Suspended into 2023; Broncos Trade 'Unlikely'

By this point, most of Broncos Country has given up on Denver's rumored interest in acquiring disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who attempted to strongarm a trade this offseason before 22 sexual misconduct allegations were levied against the NFL's reigning passing champ. For the remaining stragglers: consider your bubble...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Trade For QBs Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson? Theismann's Take

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are two of the best QBs of their respective generations, with something else in common: Disgruntlement with their present situations. Rodgers, 37, wants out of Green Bay and has not reported to camp. Watson, 25, has stated since the hiring of the new front office that he would not return to the Houston Texans despite signing a $156 million extension in September of last season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

Is Deshaun Watson Receiving 'Privilege? Clay Travis Thinks So.

Clay Travis: “Trevor Bauer was immediately suspended by Major League Baseball based on one allegation. To my knowledge, 22 different women have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault, and the NFL still hasn’t done a thing to Deshaun Watson. How is it that Trevor Bauer get suspended immediately based off one allegation, and nothing has happened to Deshaun Watson based on over 20 allegations? How can you reconcile the treatment of Trevor Bauer while also recognizing what’s going on with Deshaun Watson? We got a serious case of ‘privilege’ going on with Deshaun Watson. ‘Quarterback privilege’, ‘Black privilege’, nobody is talking about that. Deshaun Watson might be, who knows, the Jeffrey Epstein or Bill Cosby of the NFL. Trevor Bauer is already suspended and his career with the Dodgers may be over. Precedent matters, decide what the policies are and apply them evenly no matter what the consequences.”
NFLaudacy.com

Justin Fields works out with Deshaun Watson, Jordan Love

(AUDACY) Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared in a video posted by his agent on social media Thursday. In the video, Watson, who has kept a relatively low profile since allegations of sexual assault and misconduct surfaced in the spring, is seen working out with Packers quarterback Jordan Love and Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Latest on Deshaun Watson’s criminal investigation and why trade chatter is quiet

PFN NFL Insider Adam Beasley breaks down the most recent information regarding the ongoing legal investigation of Texans QB Deshaun Watson. It’s been a largely quiet three months since Houston police announced they were investigating Deshaun Watson after a series of massage therapists accused the Houston Texans’ star quarterback of sexual misconduct.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Deshaun Watson Worked Out With 2 Young NFL Quarterbacks This Week

Deshaun Watson‘s status remains totally up in the air for the 2021 NFL season, but he is getting ready. This week, he’s been working out with fellow clients of agent David Mulugheta, including two very notable young quarterbacks: Justin Fields and Jordan Love. Mulugheta posted video to his Instagram stories...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

There continues to be a lot of speculation about the future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently under investigation after more than a dozen women accused the star quarterback of sexual misconduct. It’s unclear what type of punishment Watson could be facing from the NFL. However, the star quarterback is currently preparing to play this season.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: This NFC East Team Is One To ‘Watch’

Did Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Get Booed During MLB All-Star Game Introductions?. After a prolonged period of dormancy, the Deshaun Watson trade rumors once again are heating up. Quick background: In February, the star quarterback reportedly told the Houston Texans he wanted out and was willing to sit out all...
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Eagles Should Steer Clear of Deshaun Watson

It’s exciting to think about: Deshaun Watson an Eagle. Adam Schefter raised that level of excitement on Wednesday morning when he went on a local sports radio program, 97.5 The Fanatic, and announced: The Eagles are more equipped to make a run at Deshaun Watson than any other team out there. And if you put Deshaun Watson on the Philadelphia Eagles, they become a Super Bowl contender right away.”
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Playing 'Moneyball' To Replace QB Watson

At this point, it has become somewhat customary to expect to read little more than negative predictions when it comes to the 2021 Houston Texans. One key area that perhaps is being overlooked and underestimated is their offensive capabilities. It appears inevitable that one way or another, the Texans will...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Deshaun Trade: NFL Insider Has 3 Top Destinations for Texans QB

Updates on the ongoing lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been few and far between in recent weeks. Despite this, and there being no clear end in sight to the suits, discussions surrounding where Watson will play next continue to intrigue fans of teams who wish to still acquire him. And according to former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN insider Mike Tannenbaum, the Philadelphia Eagles have to be the favorites to land Watson.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Best trade for Eagles to get Deshaun Watson from the Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles have re-emerged as a suitor for Deshaun Watson, and here’s how they could get a deal done to get him. Until his off-field legal issues are resolved, the situation for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will stay in limbo. A suspension from the NFL is possible, if not likely. But this week ESPN’s Adam Schefter has been talking about one team as a possible Watson suitor. The Philadelphia Eagles.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Adam Schefter Continues To Mention 1 Team For Deshaun Watson

Grumblings of a potential Deshaun Watson to the Eagles trade have been circulating the NFL for months now. And at the forefront of those conversations is ESPN league insider Adam Schefter. During an appearance with ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, Schefter once again brought up the possibility of the Texans...

Comments / 1

Community Policy