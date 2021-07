For some, it’s not difficult to live with limited space. There are many pros to owning a tiny home that many might take for granted. What would you do with only 400 square feet? In a tiny house, that typically means a single floor of living space that’s about 8.5 by 40 feet, with a ceiling high enough to accommodate a sleeping loft and/or storage space. For the claustrophobic, this may not sound that appealing. But these days, there are plenty of people who see such limitations as challenges.