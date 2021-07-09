Cancel
Gap, PA

Conquer the Employment Gap on Your Resume and LinkedIn Profile

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 9 days ago

There are many reasons why people may have employment gaps on their resume and LinkedIn profile. Some may be by choice and others based on circumstances.

Some reasons could include COVID, elder care, foster care, child care, raising a family, medical or health, mental health, relocation, natural disasters, education or training, downsized, termination, resignation, travel pursuits, starting a business, career pivot, personal project(s), and more.

The importance of a well-written and structured resume for job seekers cannot be overstated. Stand out from other job candidates with our "Resume: Tips, Tricks, Tools, & Hacks" guide by clicking here.

No matter the reason, it’s best to be upfront and include the gap information concisely on the resume and LinkedIn. Depending on the cause, hopefully, the listed gap answers the question before it is asked.

You must position it as though it was a thing of the past and will not interfere with your future-forward.

So what can you call it? Family Sabbatical, Elder Care Sabbatical, Elder Care & Estate Sabbatical, Personal Sabbatical, or Education Sabbatical.

During an interview, you must also prepare how you will answer the question of “why did you leave your last job?” Here’s an article that  answers the top ten interview questions and another for behavioral interview questions.

You may have heard that it is easier to get a job while you have a job. On LinkedIn, it is better to have a (date – present) job than to have a job that has an end date. Read this article and that article.

As a nonprofit leader, we always welcome volunteers to share their expertise and fill those employment gaps for a Win-Win! Let us know how we can help each other!

Missed the previous article on Secrets to Writing Resumes for Bots Versus Humans? Read it here.

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture.

