With 2020 Revenue of Over $600 Million and a Compelling Product Portfolio, The EV Manufacturer Polestar Is a Definitive Buy Should It Merge With the SPAC Gores Guggenheim (GGPI)

Check Out These 4 Trending EV Stocks During This Shorterned Trading Week. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been making a comeback in the stock market over the past few months. If you have been following the space, you would have noticed that the industry’s sentiment has not been the best this year. Even the poster child of EV, Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has gone through some correction after hitting record highs earlier this year. However, it may not be all doom and gloom just yet. Tesla had recently reported its deliveries for the second quarter. In particular, the company delivered 201,250 vehicles during the quarter, which represents a 121% year-over-year growth.