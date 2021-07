OAKLAND — Blocks away from Muddy Waters’ home, a mural featuring the iconic South Side musician and others from the past and present can now be seen. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in late June for the Blues Travels Fast mural, on display in the parking lot of One Stop Food and Liquors, 4301 S. Lake Park Ave. Created by local artist Damon Lamar Reed, the project is part of an ongoing effort from Chicago Blues Revival to keep the genre alive.