F5: What Two Careers Led Anna Zaoui to Co-Found The Invisible Collection?
A former reinsurance risk specialist turned homemaker turned entrepreneur, Anna Zaoui is passionate about contemporary art and Pierre Chareau (she lives in an apartment designed by the French architect!). An art collector and patron of the arts, Anna is a council member of several institutions, including the International Council of the Design Museum in London and the Hayward Gallery. Her Moroccan roots and French upbringing inform her taste, which she describes as classic with an edge. A tireless traveller, Anna spends her time between London and New York, always on the hunt for up-and-coming artists and working with world-renowned interior architects.design-milk.com
Comments / 0