Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

F5: What Two Careers Led Anna Zaoui to Co-Found The Invisible Collection?

By Kelly Beall
Design Milk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former reinsurance risk specialist turned homemaker turned entrepreneur, Anna Zaoui is passionate about contemporary art and Pierre Chareau (she lives in an apartment designed by the French architect!). An art collector and patron of the arts, Anna is a council member of several institutions, including the International Council of the Design Museum in London and the Hayward Gallery. Her Moroccan roots and French upbringing inform her taste, which she describes as classic with an edge. A tireless traveller, Anna spends her time between London and New York, always on the hunt for up-and-coming artists and working with world-renowned interior architects.

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Prince
Person
Egon Schiele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Furniture#French#Moroccan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Designers & CollectionsVogue

How Chanel Is Innovating The Museums Of Tomorrow

On 20 June 1924, dancers stepped onto the stage of the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées for the premiere of the ballet Le Train Bleu. Performed by Sergei Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes, the production brought together some of the greatest creators in fashion, the visual arts, music and dance. Bronislava Nijinska did the choreography, Jean Cocteau penned the libretto, Darius Milhaud composed the music, Pablo Picasso designed the grand curtain, while the contemporary costumes – bathers, golfing and tennis player outfits; the antithesis of Romantic tutus typically worn in classical ballets – were designed by none other than Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel.
CharitiesHarper's Bazaar

Eileen Cooper and Yinka Shonibare among artists announced in Art UK's charity auction

Art UK, the nation's leading cultural education charity, has announced details of its upcoming September auction. The charity's USP is making art in UK public collections accessible to everyone. The platform hosts works by over 50,000 artists, including pieces by nearly 10,000 living artists. The website is the only national inventory of artists’ works in public collections and, in the case of public sculptures, in the streets and squares of Britain.
Visual Artgitconnected.com

Damien Hirst’s NFT Experiment Will Test Perceptions About Money, Not Just Art

British artist Damien Hirst is best known for art that features preserved animals. His piece entitled “The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living” created in 1991 features a Tiger Shark carcass suspended in a tank of formaldehyde. It has been displayed in London’s leading contemporary art galleries and was reportedly sold for at least $8 million in 2004.
LifestylePosted by
TheConversationAU

If I could go anywhere: Château La Coste, a sculpture and wine walk in Provence holds random surprises

In this series we pay tribute to the art we wish could visit — and hope to see once travel restrictions are lifted. As winter digs in across the country, I’ve been thinking of summer days in Europe. How pleasant to be back in sunny, southern France among the vineyards and hum of crickets, rather than trapped on our large island continent with little prospect of a return to Europe anytime soon. One of the highlights of my visit to that region in the summer of 2017 was the surprising Château La Coste, an art and architecture park in the heart...
Visual ArtDezeen

Dezeen Studio Space opens in London

Dezeen has opened a studio space for film and photography shoots, live talks and more. The Dezeen Studio Space is located in the same building as the Dezeen office in Hoxton, east London. The space will be used by the award-winning Dezeen Studio video team to interview leading architects and...
Entertainmentmymodernmet.com

20 Inspiring and Famous Architecture Quotes by Master Architects

Sometimes you hear the perfect set of insightful words from a creative master and you feel reinspired to create something new. When it comes to architecture, there are some legendary architects that have some really beautiful thoughts about the role of design in the world. Whether you are looking for...
Beauty & FashionDesign Milk

Designers + Makers: Sign-Up for a New Masterclass on Working With Waste

Our own editor-at-large and writer behind the Circular by Design column (as well as author and podcaster), Katie Treggiden, recently announced her new venture – Waste: A Masterclass. The 12-week program was conceived to inspire, educate and empower designer-makers to create circular products from waste. Treggiden became a craft and...
DesignDesign Milk

Form Us With Love and Baux Turn Textile Offcuts Into Acoustic Panels

Stockholm-based Form Us With Love is an unusual design studio in that it is also an incubator of sorts, with team members free to explore and establish ventures that sit within and without its perimeters. The original co-founders of Form Us With Love – Jonas Pettersson, John Löfgren and Petrus Palmér – teamed up with entrepreneurs Johan Ronnestam and Fredrik Franzon to take conventional architectural products and make them more visually appealing, co-founding BAUX (Palmér has since moved on from FUWL to run Hem but remains involved with BAUX). In doing so, they took the exceptional thermal and acoustic insulation properties of a Swedish-made building material called Träulit, first invented in the 1940s, and completely reinventing its aesthetics. More recently, they have given production offcuts a second life as a commercial acoustic solution, BAUX Acoustic Flexfelt System, that is fully compostable at the end of its life. But this is far from FUWL’s only experience of working with waste – the design studio has created furniture for IKEA from recycled PET plastic and is currently exploring possibilities for previously unrecyclable glass. We spoke to Jonas Pettersson to find out more.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Denver, COdenverite.com

Immersive van Gogh not for you? Here are some alternative Denver arts experiences

There’s a lot of buzz about the immersive Vincent van Gogh experiences (yes, there are two of them coming to Denver), and not all of the buzz is good. While the experiences have traveled internationally, selling out in cities around the world and making for some attractive, colorful photos, they’ve also attracted criticism for being an Instagram trap. One NYT critic called the projections “wall-size screen savers.”
Visual Artstudybreaks.com

The World of Thomas Kinkade, America’s Most Loved and Most Hated Painter

Famous for his mass-produced, idyllic natural landscapes, the American artist is more controversial than many would expect. You may not own a Thomas Kinkade, or know who he is, but you’ve seen his work before. He’s allegedly America’s most collected artist, with paintings in one out of every 20 U.S. homes. But Kinkade isn’t just on the wall. His work can be seen everywhere — on festive puzzles, holiday cookie tins, chocolate boxes, furniture — and generally depict the cheery, light-filled cottages nestled in rolling hills, characteristic of his art.
Hobbiesthe-saleroom.com

Two Day Antiques, Collectables & Furniture

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 33. Box of collectables to include trinket boxes, Wade, Royal Albert Old Country Roses,...
Visual ArtColossal

‘Fantastic Landscapes’ Surveys the Vivid Use of Color in Hokusai and Hiroshige’s Woodblock Prints

An exhibition opening this weekend at the Art Institute of Chicago plunges into the vast archives of renowned Japanese ukiyo-e artists Katsushika Hokusai (previously) and Utagawa Hiroshige (previously). Fantastic Landscapes brings together the vivid scenes created by the prolific printmakers through the first half of the 19th Century with a particular focus on their innovative uses of color. Peach skies, grassy bluffs in chartreuse, and their extensive applications of Prussian blue—Hokusai’s “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” famously layers the chemical pigment—mark a broader shift in the artform. Today, the pair are largely attributed with sparking a worldwide fascination with Japanese prints.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Painting and Time’s Winged Chariot

Gritty — in all its meanings — is the word that comes to mind when I think about the work of Gandy Brodie (1924–1975) and Peter Acheson (b. 1954), two artists of different generations about whom I have previously written. The other word that comes to mind is “outlier.” Working abstractly and figuratively, as well as in between, both Brodie, who was self-taught, and Acheson, who earned his BFA from Yale in 1976, do not fit into any of the received categories of postwar painting, especially if we use style or subject matter as guidelines. These are some of the reasons why their pairing, in the exhibition Peter Acheson & Gandy Brodie: No Nature at Steven Harvey Fine Art Projects, which ends today, makes sense.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
ARTnews

Ecologically Minded Doug Aitken Installation Plays Host to Saint Laurent Runway Show in Venice

On Wednesday evening, for the debut of its Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection in Venice, French fashion house Saint Laurent trotted out more than just brand-new clothes—it also debuted a new installation by artist Doug Aitken. Titled Green Lens (2021), it was commissioned by the label’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, and used to present the runway show. Overlooking the Venetian lagoon on a former military outpost that has been untouched since the 1960s, the 10-pronged arched structure has an exterior made of aluminum-paneled mirrors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy