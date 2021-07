On a night where the umpire had a massive strike zone, Singer still struggled to throw quality strikes. Brady Singer did not have a good game. He had a 1-2-3 first inning but struggled to find the strike zone in the second inning and struggled to throw pitches anywhere but down the middle in the third. He ended up allowing the first six batters he faced in that inning to reach base before he got pulled. All but one of them scored to give the Orioles a seven-to-nothing lead. The Royals would not bring the tying run to the plate again. Former Royal Jorge López started his night pretty well but loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning. The Royals ended up bringing all three runners home to cut the deficit to 8-4. It took a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly, and a two-out single. There was a bright spot in tonight’s game; Kris Bubic came on in relief to start the fourth inning. He allowed a lead-off triple but only allowed one other single for the remainder of the game. That triple did come.