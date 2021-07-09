For Saints to lean less on Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray needs big year

Part four of the contract series continues with another defensive linemen looking to make a splash in 2021. Like all other players on this list, Shy Tuttle is looking to prove he is worth a long-term extension with the New Orleans Saints. Snaps will likely not be the issue this upcoming season with the Saints having very little at the defensive tackle position. Tuttle is another undrafted free agent find by the Saints who has returned value so far. With opportunities and stats going up, Shy Tuttle is competing for an extension during or after the 2021 season.