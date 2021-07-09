For Saints to lean less on Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray needs big year
The New Orleans Saints have a strange roster makeup right now on offense. They have one proven receiver, a superstar running back leading a stable otherwise comprised of journeymen, a second-year tight end people expect to become a star overnight, and Taysom Hill. All of this is built around Jameis Winston, who is the very likely starter in the first season for the Saints in the post-Drew Brees era.www.canalstreetchronicles.com
