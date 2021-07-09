Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

For Saints to lean less on Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray needs big year

By KSkiver35
canalstreetchronicles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints have a strange roster makeup right now on offense. They have one proven receiver, a superstar running back leading a stable otherwise comprised of journeymen, a second-year tight end people expect to become a star overnight, and Taysom Hill. All of this is built around Jameis Winston, who is the very likely starter in the first season for the Saints in the post-Drew Brees era.

www.canalstreetchronicles.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Year#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#House#Cbs#Yahoo Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Curtis Macken

One mistake that could ruin New Orleans Saints' entire season

NEW ORLEANS, LA — After the retirement of Drew Brees and departure of their leading receiver Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints is in a bad spot. The team did not add any receivers during free agency or early in the draft, and they only got Kawaan Baker in the seventh round of the draft, and this puts pressure on them this season.
NFLPopculture

Former Steelers Linebacker Surprisingly Retires From NFL After Six Seasons

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is calling it an NFL career after six seasons. Over the weekend, Chickillo announced his retirement after being drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2015. He was a member of the Denver Broncos last year. "To all my family, friends, and...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

One player who fits the Saints 2021 needs

The New Orleans Saints have multiple places on the roster where they could find ways to improve - wide receiver, defensive tackle, and others. Notably, Sean Payton has acknowledged the team is still looking at cornerback options, so it’s no surprise ESPN named “signing Richard Sherman” as the one move left for the Saints this offseason.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara named #2 running back by ESPN

With changes on the way at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, the team’s offense tends to garner more questions than praise. Despite the uncertainty that may shroud the unit nationally for now, one position group that is not often questioned is running back. Lead by Alvin Kamara along with...
NFLbatonrougenews.net

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bob Newland dead at age 72

Newland played four seasons in the NFL, all for the Saints, from 1971-74 New Orleans Saints. Robert Vaughn Newland, former New Orleans Saints wide receiver, died June 30, 2021. He was 72 and had been battling a lengthy illness in his home state of Oregon. Newland was selected in the...
NFLUSA Today

Alvin Kamara, Pierre Thomas make up Saints' exclusive 5K Club

Just two players in New Orleans Saints franchise history have passed this unique milestone (or 2.8 miles’ stone) by picking up 2,500 or more yards as a runner and another 2,500-plus yards as a receiver: Pierre Thomas and Alvin Kamara. They are the only players in team history to sprint past the 5,000 total and leave their mark on the Saints record books.
NFLNBC Sports

Latavius Murray wants to be more efficient this season

Saints running back Latavius Murray ran the ball 146 times during the 2019 season and posted the same number of carries in 2020, but the team got a bit more out of Murray the second time around. He ran for 19 more yards in 2020 and posted his highest yards...
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Shy Tuttle looking to step into needed role for Saints in 2021

Part four of the contract series continues with another defensive linemen looking to make a splash in 2021. Like all other players on this list, Shy Tuttle is looking to prove he is worth a long-term extension with the New Orleans Saints. Snaps will likely not be the issue this upcoming season with the Saints having very little at the defensive tackle position. Tuttle is another undrafted free agent find by the Saints who has returned value so far. With opportunities and stats going up, Shy Tuttle is competing for an extension during or after the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Saints Player’s Suspension

On Friday, New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata announced that he was suspended by the NFL for the start of the 2021 season. “I was informed by the NFLPA yesterday that I have tested positive for a banned substance resulting in a suspension for part of the 2021 NFL season,” Onyemata wrote. “While I was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news, I am responsible for what I put in my body.
NFLYardbarker

Position Groups Saints Need for 2021 Success

The Saints are a team that many are trying to figure out as we get closer to the season. Vegas has New Orleans set at 9 wins in the new 17-game season in their first year without Drew Brees in charge. This is a team who has a lot of great talent and a young core to work with, so to suggest that they'll fall flat on their faces in 2021 is a bit farfetched. However, there's a few position groups who could make or break their bid for the postseason.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New Orleans Saints training camp tight end depth chart

The New Orleans Saints have fostered some of the best tight ends in the league – Jeremy Shockey, Jimmy Graham, Benjamin Watson – largely due to Sean Payton’s high TE-usage schemes. In the post-Brees era, expect Payton to continue employing his tight ends to stretch the defense and create dynamic...
NFLYardbarker

Saints 2021: Stretching The Field With The Big Play

The 'Big Play' in an NFL offense can exist when the coaches, quarterback, offensive line, and receivers all work in concert. The offense's success will require attention to the details, a consistent offensive scheme, an accurate and strong-armed quarterback, receivers' dependable route running, and separation ability. A coach and quarterback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy