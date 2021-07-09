Cancel
UNC Basketball: The GOAT gets his own tournament

By Al Hood
Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re a certain age or older, you may remember the old Tournament of Champions in Charlotte. It was a made-for-TV event in the “new” Charlotte Coliseum, and it began as a way for UNC and NC State to have a December tournament that was at a neutral court but...not really neutral. It quickly became UNC’s tournament, for various reasons, and 2001 was the least year of the event. The Hornets have gone and come back since then, and the Hornets have moved to a shiny arena in downtown Charlotte, and, most importantly, have become owned by Michael Jordan.

