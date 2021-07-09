Cancel
Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 65 days to go

By Bradley Smith
Cat Scratch Reader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re only 65 days away from the start of the Panthers’ 2021 season, so today we’re talking about No. 65 on the roster — offensive lineman Dennis Daley. The Panthers selected Daley in the sixth round (No. 212 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, where he was a two-year starter at both left tackle and guard for the Gamecocks. Daley transferred to South Carolina in 2017 after two years at Georgia Military College, where he was also a two-year starter (2015-2016).

