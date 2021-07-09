Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Arizona Cardinals have worst odds to win NFC West, but are middle of the pack to win NFC

By Seth Cox
Revenge of the Birds
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you look at offseason odds for the Arizona Cardinals, they are mostly picked to finish fourth in the NFC West, the odds are long to win the NFC West. That is not shocking, the Seahawks won the division last year, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cardinals for the final playoff spot and won a game, then upgraded at the most important position, quarterback. Meanwhile, the belief is the San Francisco 49ers will be healthy enough to be more like 2019 than 2020.

www.revengeofthebirds.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfc West#Seahawks#49ers#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLturfshowtimes.com

How do Rams 2017-2021 first rounders compare to rest of NFC West?

Most people know that the last player who was drafted by the LA Rams in the first round was Jared Goff in 2016. That was long enough ago that the player was able to sign his rookie deal, play a few years, reach a Super Bowl, sign another contract, and get traded to another team, all well before the Rams would draft their next first round player. That might not happen again until 2024, at the soonest.
NFLField Gulls

Crunching the numbers on NFC West rosters, Part Six

What is it like to hear your name called in the NFL Draft? What is it like waiting for your name to be called?. Let’s hear the answer from the players themselves ... Today’s story is about all of the guys who waited and waited and waited and waited ... and never heard their name called.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

2021 Cardinals opponent preview — Titans, Vikings, Jaguars

For the Arizona Cardinals the start of training camp brings an opportunity to reset and show that this offseason has been even better than expected. It also means we focus heavily on what we are seeing at training camp and getting information on the Cardinals. That’s why Jess has his...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Which NFC West Team Has Best Non-QB Roster?

A division representative of two of the last three NFC champions, the NFC West has become one of, if not the most competitive division from top to bottom the NFL has to offer. With elite talent in abundance, including many soon-to-be Canton inductees laced within the division’s franchises, it’s a yearly arms race to the top for that ever-important playoff berth.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals ‘Hail Murray’ wins ESPY for best play of 2020

The most memorable play in recent Arizona Cardinals history has been rewarded with the ESPY for Best Play. “The “Hail Murray” featuring Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins has been named the “Best Play” at the 2021 ESPYS, held tonight in New York City. One of the enduring...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals quarterback could evolve into a Taysom Hill role in 2021

Could backup quarterback Chris Streveler become another weapon for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021?. Last season, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler proved in Week 17 that he is a fringe NFL quarterback. However, Streveler displays an outstanding skill-set, and he could see playing time in 2021 as a utility, much...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Rams’ T Andrew Whitworth says that 49ers’ DE Nick Bosa has the ability to be a special player in the NFL. “I think he’s a special rusher,” Whitworth said, via Chris Long’s podcast. “I think feeling him as a rookie, he’s one of the most powerful kids I’ve ever felt that young. Really, in the run game, pass game, everything, he’s got some serious pop. And so I think there’s youth strength and then there’s like, Man, when this guy kind of hits his stride, if he’s that powerful now … wow.”
NFLPosted by
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals now among NFL teams above 50% vaccination

Two NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp, a person familiar with the vaccination rates told The Associated Press. As for Friday, Washington and Indianapolis had the two lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates among the 32 teams in the league, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t released the numbers, which are changing daily.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Penalty Flag Blame on Players or Coaches?

Case in point —- Do you know which NFL team was the most penalized in 2019?. The Tampa Bay Bucs at a whopping 8.3 penalties a game. The Bucs go from 32nd in the NFL in penalties in 2019, to 4th in 2020 at 5.0. That’s an improvement of 3.3...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

NFC West Watch: N’Keal Harry

Wide receiver N’Keal Harry is quite familiar to the Red Sea. And now apparantly wants a new change of scenery. The former Chandler High School and Arizona State Sun Devil caught the attention of some football fans Tuesday. As his agent made a statement where he announces Harry wants a trade from the New England Patriots.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chandler Jones has eyes on Cardinals all-time sack record

Three-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones may be on the verge of breaking an Arizona Cardinals franchise record that has stood for 35 years. Back in 2016, the Arizona Cardinals pulled off one of the greatest trades in the history of the organization. Cards general manager Steve Keim somehow convinced the...
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Kyler Murray Doesn’t Want To Have To Run For The Cardinals To Be Successful

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reckons his legs should be a luxury moving forward, as far as the team is concerned. After the Cardinals lost a game they had no business losing to the New England Patriots back in November, the 23-year-old claimed the team doesn’t need him to run to find success.
NFLlafbnetwork.com

Where Does The Rams Secondary Rank In The NFC West?

Where Does The Rams Secondary Rank In The NFC West?. Last January Pro Football Focus ranked the Rams secondary as the best in the league. Less than six months later, the Rams fell to number nine. The good news is that means they will still field one of the best secondaries in the league. But how does the Ram’s secondary rank in the NFC West? It’s become an even more interesting question as the West has stacked talent recently, specifically at quarterback and at receiver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy