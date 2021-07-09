Arizona Cardinals have worst odds to win NFC West, but are middle of the pack to win NFC
When you look at offseason odds for the Arizona Cardinals, they are mostly picked to finish fourth in the NFC West, the odds are long to win the NFC West. That is not shocking, the Seahawks won the division last year, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cardinals for the final playoff spot and won a game, then upgraded at the most important position, quarterback. Meanwhile, the belief is the San Francisco 49ers will be healthy enough to be more like 2019 than 2020.www.revengeofthebirds.com
