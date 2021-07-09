Keith Law projects Nebraska RHP/SS Spencer Schwellenbach to Braves in latest mock draft
We are just over two days away from the 2021 MLB Draft which will get underway Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. There still isn’t a consensus on what direction the Atlanta Braves might go and a lot will depend on who is available when they pick at No. 24. The Athletic’s Keith Law released his third Mock Draft Friday morning and projects Nebraska two-way player Spencer Schwellenbach to the Braves.www.talkingchop.com
Comments / 0