Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Keith Law projects Nebraska RHP/SS Spencer Schwellenbach to Braves in latest mock draft

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are just over two days away from the 2021 MLB Draft which will get underway Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. There still isn’t a consensus on what direction the Atlanta Braves might go and a lot will depend on who is available when they pick at No. 24. The Athletic’s Keith Law released his third Mock Draft Friday morning and projects Nebraska two-way player Spencer Schwellenbach to the Braves.

www.talkingchop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Keith Law
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mlb Draft#Mlb Pipeline#Mlb Draft#Athletic#Mock Draft#Mlb Pipeline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Keith Law mock draft have Rangers going Vandy pitcher

2021 MLB Mock Draft: Keith Law has his latest mock draft out, and he has the Texas Rangers selecting Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker with the #2 pick. This is the first mock draft I’ve seen that has the Rangers taking Rocker at #2, though it wouldn’t be shocking if the Rangers went that direction. As we have discussed, there’s not much separation among the top tier of players, and there’s not a consensus as to the ordering of the players within that top tier.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves news: Marcell Ozuna suddenly generating some offense

Former(?) Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. Perhaps we should have expected this at some point, but former(?) Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has started speaking out about his arrest. It has been nearly one month since the Atlanta Braves found out that their...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Could this trade with the Royals make sense?

Welcome back to the “Atlanta Braves Way Too Early Trade Candidates” column. It is obvious that the Atlanta Braves need help if they are going to compete in the division. In fact, it may be time to consider doing a soft retooling of the roster to get ready for next year.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: 3 short-term replacements for Ronald Acuña if necessary

With Ronald Acuña going down with an apparent right leg injury, here are three short-term replacement options for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves‘ 2021 campaign has not gone to plan thus far, mostly due to the numerous injuries they had to deal with on their roster On Saturday, the Braves saw star outfielder Ronald Acuña go down with a potentially serious right leg injury as he tried to field a fly ball during their game against the Miami Marlins. After attempting to walk off the field under his own power, Acuña sat down in tears and waited to be carted off to the dugout.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBaudacy.com

J.D. Martinez says Gerrit Cole snubbed Red Sox players at All-Star Game

Gerrit Cole, for years, has been regarded as one of MLB’s top starting pitchers, winning two legs of the AL’s pitching Triple Crown in 2019 while finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in that year’s Cy Young voting. But he’s never been a particularly inviting presence, as evidenced by his guarded nature in interviews and gruff, bordering on hostile mound demeanor (a trait Twins slugger Josh Donaldson knows all too well), even chewing out his own manager Aaron Boone when he tried to pull him from a start earlier this month.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves projected lineup after trading for Joc Pederson

The Atlanta Braves plan to use Joc Pederson a ton this season after trading for him Thursday. Though he is not getting the start on Friday night vs. the Tampa Bay Rays, the Atlanta Braves plan to use recently acquired outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs a ton for the rest of the 2021 MLB season.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Martino: Mets Have Pirates’ Lefty Tyler Anderson on Their Radar

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have Pirates’ lefty Tyler Anderson on their radar as they look to bolster their starting rotation. Anderson, 31, has a 4.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 1.0 fWAR this season for the Pirates. The former first round pick is a free agent after this season. He’s found success this year by limiting walks, he has a career-low 2.2 BB/9. On the flip side, he’s only struck out 80 in 97 innings and has given up 16 home runs.
MLBTalking Chop

FanGraphs projects shortstop Trey Sweeney to Braves in latest mock draft

The 2021 MLB Draft will get underway on Sunday and the Atlanta Braves hold the 24th pick of the first round. There are a number of different directions that the Braves could go in with their top pick and most of the buzz around them has been centered on high school outfielders and college pitchers. However, FanGraphs projects Eastern Illinois shortstop Trey Sweeney to Atlanta in their latest Mock Draft offering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy