An impending tropical storm and Rays letting us down...feels like September has come early this year!. Although the team got a satisfying win on Sunday, it’s been a grim week. The Rays do remain in second place in the American League East, but they have sunk a lot farther from the first place Red Sox than I would have thought possible just a week ago. They will be coming home to play Cleveland today; keep an eye out for announcements about game times, as Tropical Storm Elsa may force them to rearrange Tuesday or Wednesday games.