Seattle, WA

Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

By The Associated Press
KTVZ
 10 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Logan Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career, Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore both homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 4-0. Seattle salvaged the final game of the three-game set with the Yankees behind a brilliant effort from the top pitching prospect in the organization. Gilbert was dominant, the only base runner allowed being Giancarlo Stanton’s double leading off the second inning. Luke Voit was hit with a fastball, but the Yankees were otherwise void of baserunners against Gilbert. Gilbert set a career-high with eight strikeouts and retired the final 18 batters he faced.

