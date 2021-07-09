UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 predictions, odds, bets: This MMA parlay would pay more than 7-1

Charles Oliveira isn’t ready to mock Conor McGregor for his loss on Saturday night but is praising him instead. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira was cageside to take in the spectacle of the UFC 264 main event this past weekend. Knowing that whoever walked out of the cage victorious would most likely be fighting him next, he had a special interest in the fight. The way it went down, with Dustin Poirier being declared the winner after Conor McGregor suffered an injury, didn’t sit well with the champ. He spoke to superlutas.com about his feelings toward the end of the bout.