UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 predictions, odds, bets: This MMA parlay would pay more than 7-1
With Saturday's UFC 264 lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fast approaching, bettors are looking to cash in on the many Poirier vs. McGregor prop bets available for the event. Among the more popular UFC 264 props is how McGregor vs. Poirier 3 will end. McGregor (22-5) is looking to avenge his January knockout loss to Poirier at UFC 257, the first time in his professional career he lost a fight by knockout. He was TKO'd at the 2:32 mark of the second round. Poirier (27-6) is on a two-bout winning streak and atop the UFC lightweight rankings.www.cbssports.com
