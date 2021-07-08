Cancel
Beau Hossler putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the John Deere Classic

PGA Tour
 12 days ago

Beau Hossler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

