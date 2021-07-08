Tommy Fleetwood taking inspiration from Harry Kane in bid to land title before The Open

Tommy Fleetwood is taking inspiration from the return to form of his friend Harry Kane as he tries to launch his own challenge for major honours on home soil. Fleetwood, the former European No 1, has fallen outside the world’s top 30 after a frustrating first half of 2021 that has seen him feature on leaderboards, but failing to record a strokeplay top-five. In short, the 30-year-old has resembled a striker getting into the correct positions but unable to score at the crucial moments. Fortunately, he has an ally who has provided a fine example in the merits of perseverance and patience.