Fully vaccinated don't need COVID-19 boosters just yet, health agencies say

People fully vaccinated against the coronavirus don’t need booster shots at this time, U.S. health agencies announced on Thursday.

The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 4 million on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the White House announced that “virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States are now occurring among unvaccinated individuals.”

People fully vaccinated against the coronavirus don’t need booster shots just yet, U.S. health agencies announced on Thursday.

"We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed," the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement.

Our country is in a historic fight against the Coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The agencies said the available vaccines are effective against all variants of the coronavirus and that those who are vaccinated remain protected. Public health officials continue urging those ages 12 and older who have not yet been vaccinated to receive the available vaccine.

On Thursday, the White House announced that "virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States are now occurring among unvaccinated individuals."

The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 4 million on Wednesday.

BREAKING NEWS ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC