Samsung Galaxy A12 review: The battery lasted longer than I wanted it to

By Will Sattelberg
 10 days ago
Although many of our readers want maximum functionality from their phones, others don’t want to drop anywhere close to four figures on a flagship phone. That's why the Galaxy A-series has been so successful for Samsung. Nearly any shopper can walk into their carrier's store and leave with a device a Samsung phone matches their budget. Of course, as you drop further down in price, there are more compromises. The Galaxy A12 is a phone of compromises, but are they the right ones?

