Samsung Galaxy A12 review: The battery lasted longer than I wanted it to
Although many of our readers want maximum functionality from their phones, others don’t want to drop anywhere close to four figures on a flagship phone. That's why the Galaxy A-series has been so successful for Samsung. Nearly any shopper can walk into their carrier's store and leave with a device a Samsung phone matches their budget. Of course, as you drop further down in price, there are more compromises. The Galaxy A12 is a phone of compromises, but are they the right ones?www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0